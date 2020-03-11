How to find the shortest line to vote in St. Louis County

To help voters trim down their wait times, the St. Louis County Board of Elections launched a new interactive map that allows voters to check how long the lines are

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Thousands of voters will head to the polls for an Election Day unlike any other.

Many people took advantage of absentee voting to get their ballots in early. However, lines are still expected to stretch outside polling places on Tuesday, not just because turnout could be higher in Missouri than it’s been in decades, but also because of safety precautions in place due to COVID-19. Social distancing means lines will be spaced out more than usual.

To help voters trim down their wait times, the St. Louis County Board of Elections launched a new interactive map that allows voters to check how long the lines are at voting locations all over the county.

St. Louis County changed the rules this year to allow voters to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county, not just their normal designated place.

The map doesn't include wait times but shows how many people are waiting in line.

As polls opened at 6 a.m., many locations showed anywhere from 100-200 people waiting in line. At one location, there were 278 voters waiting to cast a ballot.

Even at 7:30 a.m., there were 375 people waiting in line at Monarch Fire District House 5 in Chesterfield.

The map is available on the St. Louis County Board of Elections website here. You can also use the map below.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and they close at 7 p.m. in Missouri. As long as you’re in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Social distancing markers will be on the ground at all locations, and each voter will get their own stylus pen to use while voting. Ballot locations and polls will be regularly cleaned and sanitized, the county said.

Masks will be required. A free one will be provided for anyone who doesn’t have a face covering.

