St. Louis mayor, earnings tax, MSD proposition on ballots as St. Louis area residents head to polls

ST. LOUIS — The April 6, 2021, municipal election will bring several changes to St. Louis area communities for years to come. There are more than 200 races and issues 5 On Your Side is following Tuesday in Missouri and Illinois.

Polls in Missouri and Illinois open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

City of St. Louis residents will choose a new mayor between Tishaura Jones and Cara Spencer. It will be the first mayoral election under the city’s newly approved voting rules, which allowed residents to vote for as many candidates as they wanted in the March 2 primary. Jones and Spencer — both Democrats — were the top two vote-getters.

Watch the final mayoral debate between Spencer and Jones in the YouTube video below.

Proposition Y is asking voters in St. Louis and St. Louis County how the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) should pay for work that a court order says must be done. Voters will decide if they want the agency to use bonds to keep rates lower and pay the price over time with interest.

Watch an explainer on Prop Y in the video below.

St. Louis city voters will also make a choice about what to do with the city earnings tax, on the ballot as Prop E. The 1% tax applies to anyone who works or lives in the city, generating about $240 million a year or 36% of the city’s annual budget. A “yes” vote will keep it, while a “no” vote will phase it out over the next 10 years. The earnings tax issue comes up every five years; voters overwhelmingly passed it in 2016.

Get more information about Prop E in the video below.