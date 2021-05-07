St. Louis plans 'Votercade' on John Lewis Voting Rights Action Day

Mayor Tishaura Jones, Rep. Cori Bush and other religious and city leaders will participate in Votercade and a gathering Saturday at Sumner HS

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis plans to "make some Good Trouble!" by participating in the National John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Action Day on Saturday, with a "Votercade" at Sumner High School, 4248 Cottage Ave.

Mayor Tishaura Jones, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush and several area religious leaders and activists will form a presidential-style motorcade to raise awareness of voting rights and democracy.

The Votercade begins at 2 p.m., with a Celebration Village to follow at 3, at Tandy Recreation Center, 4206 Kennerly Ave.

The event is part of a national coalition of 180 groups to urge Congress to pass S.1/H. 1, the For the People Act; H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act; H.R. 51, Washington, D.C. Admission Act; and to eliminate the filibuster.

In the state capital, the Jefferson City NAACP and JC Vote! organized an hourlong demonstration Saturday morning to show support for police reform and speak out against voter suppression and laws limiting protests and ballot initiatives. In addition, there will be opportunities to write letters to Missouri legislators.

The Jefferson City coalition "intends to raise awareness and create energy around protecting the right to vote and limiting the influence of wealthy donors in our elections."

Missouri State Conference of the NAACP President Nimrod Chapel said: "Legislators are pushing forward the effort to pass a confusing amendment in order to implement a restrictive photo ID law they knew was unconstitutional. We will work with the community to make sure the rights of Missouri voters are restored and everyone can have their vote counted."

Lewis, the late congressman who famously advocated making "Good Trouble!" to further the voting rights movement, crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge to demand enactment of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.