St. Louis primary election results: Board of Aldermen

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis participated in its first nonpartisan primary election Tuesday to select the candidates that would appear on the ballot in April's general election.

Along with the race for Mayor and Comptroller, 16 aldermanic wards were picking who would advance.

Nine of the 16 aldermanic races featured two or fewer candidates, meaning all the candidates advanced to the general election. In the other seven, the top two vote-getters advanced to the general election.

The results are as follows. The percentages are the percent of voters who voted for each candidate. The percentages may add up to more than 100% because voters could vote for as many candidates as they wanted. Candidates advancing to the general election are in bold:

Ward 1

YOLANDA BROWN | 528 votes | 46.03%

SHARON TYUS | 691 votes | 60.24%

LOREN WATT | 60 votes | 5.23%

Ward 3

HERDOSIA BENTUM | 232 votes | 27.04%

BRANDON BOSLEY | 647 votes | 75.41%

Ward 4

DWINDERLIN EVANS | 489 votes | 47.20%

LEROY CARTER | 316 votes | 30.50%

EDWARD MCFOWLAND | 367 votes | 35.42%

Ward 5

JAMES PAGE | 404 votes | 40.64%

TAMMIKA HUBBARD | 621 votes | 62.47%

Ward 7

JACK COATAR | 1150 votes | 58.85%

SHEDRICK KELLEY | 883 votes | 45.19%

Ward 9

DAN GUENTHER | 1226 votes | 70.26%

KEN ORTMANN | 607 votes | 34.79%

Ward 11

SARAH MARTIN | 917 votes | 78.24%

Ward 12

VICKY GRASS | 1023 votes | 48.53%

BILL STEPHENS | 761 votes | 36.10%

JOE RUSCH | 711 votes | 33.73%

Ward 13

BETH MURPHY | 744 votes | 38.79%

ANNE SCHWEITZER | 1316 votes | 68.61%

Ward 15

MEGAN GREEN | 1745 votes | 74.29%

ALEXANDER GREMP | 169 votes | 7.19%

JENNIFER FLORIDA | 721 votes | 30.69%

Ward 17

MICHELLE SHEROD | 1194 votes | 69.02%

TINA PIHL | 799 votes | 46.18%

DON DE VIVO | 105 votes | 6.07%

Ward 19

MARLENE DAVIS | 772 votes | 74.23%

CLEO WILLIS | 261 votes | 25.10%

Ward 21

BARBARA LANE | 129 votes | 9.17%

TICHARWA MASIMBA | 217 votes | 15.42%

JOHN MUHAMMAD | 831 votes | 59.06%

MELINDA LONG | 144 votes | 10.23%

LAURA KEYS | 530 votes | 37.67%

TAVON BROOKS | 90 votes | 6.40%

Ward 23

JOSEPH VACCARO | 2119 votes | 80.94%

Ward 25

SHANE COHN | 701 votes | 82.37%

Ward 27