St. Louisans rally and march in support of Joe Biden after election called Saturday

About 200 people marched from city hall to the federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — From beginning to end, the energetic crowd's message was loud and clear.

"You can't stop the revolution!" shouted one man on a bullhorn to the crowd.

Lots of young people — men, women, black, white, all races, all ages — united for the National Day of Action March and Rally, which started at city hall.

"I believe that we will win, I believe that we will win," continued the young man, as he kept firing up the crowd.

Four days after the general election, the diverse group went to city hall to celebrate President-Elect Joe Biden's big win, now that Biden has been projected the nation's 46th President.

"Trump's time is over. Biden's time is ours," shouted a young woman to the crowd that responded with lots of cheers and clapping.

"The message to President Trump is you got to go," said Khalea Edwards, a spokesperson for the group, Resist STL.

Demonstrators then marched down the streets and shouted those same words.

"Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go!" they screamed as several police officers kept a close eye on the crowd.

The demonstrators also displayed "Trump has got to go" on a huge, neon green banner as they kept on marching.

"And Trump has yet to concede, so don't be confused on the situation right now," Khalea Edwards told her fellow marchers.

Resist STL sponsored the march and rally.

Members of Planned Parenthood of Missouri, Naral Pro-Choice of Missouri, The Sierra Club of Eastern Missouri and others also participated in the two-hour-long, peaceful demonstration.

Belleville resident Emma Lercher marched with her mom, step-dad and sister.

"It's just a way for us to get out and support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and show our support for the community," said Lercher.

The protesters marched through downtown and then took their messages to the Federal Courthouse.