AP: Trump takes Missouri as Parson defeats Galloway

Four years ago, Trump easily carried Missouri in defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton
MISSOURI, USA — President Donald Trump has chalked up another win in Missouri. 

The Republican incumbent defeated Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the Show-Me State. Four years ago, Trump easily carried Missouri in defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Elsewhere in Missouri, the Republican Mike Parson won the Missouri governor’s race, defeating Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway for the chance to serve a full term in the role he inherited when his predecessor resigned under a cloud of scandal two years ago. 

Parson, a former state representative and sheriff, campaigned on law-and-order issues heading into Tuesday’s election and fought off criticism from Galloway over his laissez faire approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parson was elected lieutenant governor in 2016 and ascended to the top job two years later when Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned amid a scandal.

