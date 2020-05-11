Voters in two south Arkansas counties have decided to keep Confederate monuments on display in public spaces.

In Tuesday’s general election, voters opted to keep monuments outside in Camden outside the Ouachita County courthouse and in El Dorado outside courthouse in Union County, on the Louisiana border.

Over 71 percent of voters in Ouachita County voted to keep the monuments, while Union County had approval from 68 percent, according to the Arkansas state general election results.

Dozens of Confederate statues have been removed from public spaces throughout the United States following the death of George Floyd in