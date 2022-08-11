Updated election results: St. Louis County Executive race

Keep up on the results as Democrat Sam Page faces off against Republican Mark Mantovani and Green Party candidate Randall Holmes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Incumbent St. Louis County Executive Sam Page faced off against Democrat-turned-Republican Mark Mantovani and Green Party candidate Randall Holmes for the race to be St. Louis County Executive.

For more results in the 2022 General Election, visit KSDK.com/elections.

Democrat

Sam Page

Page was elected as St. Louis County Executive in April 2019 following a federal corruption scandal involving his predecessor, Steve Stenger. Prior to being elected as Executive, Page worked on the St. Louis County Council.

Page is a medical doctor, with a degree in anesthesiology.

Page focused his re-election campaign on a few key issues like public safety and criminal justice reform, race and gender equity, voting rights, reproductive freedom and keeping public health and top priority.

To learn more about Sam Page and his campaign, visit his campaign website by clicking here.

Republican

Mark Mantovani

Mantovani, who previously ran against incumbent Sam Page in the 2020 Democratic Primary, changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican for the 2022 general election after Republican candidate Katherine Pinner dropped out of the race unexpectedly in September. The St. Louis County Republican Party Central Committee selected Mantovani as their candidate after Pinner’s resignation.

Mantovani has a law degree and a master’s degree in business administration. He has held careers in data and analytics, as a professor and he is actively engaged in civic and charitable activities, his website said.

Mantovani focused his campaign on key issues like maintaining ethical leadership, creating bi-partisan cooperation and creating safe communities.

To learn more about Mark Mantovani and his campaign, visit his campaign website by clicking here.

Green Party

Randall Holmes

Randall Holmes ran as the Green Party candidate for St. Louis County Executive. His campaign shows little activity. 5 On Your Side could not find a campaign website for Holmes.

For more results in the 2022 General Election, visit KSDK.com/elections.