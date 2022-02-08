Valentine to face Schmitt in Missouri Senate race

Valentine, who so far has largely self-funded her campaign, will be the underdog against Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt in November in red-state Missouri.

WASHINGTON — Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and philanthropist who entered Missouri's Democratic primary in the U.S. Senate race late, will move on to November after defeating Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others on Tuesday.

Valentine, who so far has largely self-funded her campaign, will be the underdog against Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt in November in red-state Missouri.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt's announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job, with nearly three dozen people in the two major parties filing to run.

The Democratic race drew only a scant portion of the attention of the Republican side, largely because of the presence of Greitens, whose political career seemed over after he resigned four years ago in the midst of a sex scandal, criminal accusations and the very real risk of impeachment.