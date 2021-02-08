Voters approve property tax increase to help community college funding

The proposition will increase by $.08 per $100 of assessed property value with the goal of upgrading St. Louis Community College facilities

ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday, voters approved a property tax increase known as Proposition R, which will fund major upgrades at St. Louis Community College for the first time since 1984.

The proposition was approved by a 58-42 margin.

The proposition will increase by $.08 per $100 of assessed property value with the goal of upgrading St. Louis Community College facilities and critical programs such as healthcare, information technology, and biotechnology.

"This is an opportunity for St. Louis to invest in ourselves,” Mark Wrighton, Chancellor Emeritus of Washington University, said Tuesday. “This will provide affordable, accessible, safe education and training for people in our community."