ST. LOUIS — During Election Season, people put out campaign signs, stickers on their cars, but when it comes to Election Day, there are some rules voters should be aware of.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled voters cannot wear anything that endorses a party, a candidate running, or a question on the ballot.

According to the St. Louis Board of Elections, voters can wear a 'Make America Great Again' hat because President Trump isn’t running this election. Since there’s nothing about unions on the ballot, in Missouri, voters could wear a union shirt.

When it comes to photography, Illinois has some of the strictest laws in the country. Anyone caught taking a picture of a ballot could be charged with a Class D Felony. Voters can’t even take pictures of the polling location.

In Missouri, it is also illegal to take a picture of the ballot, even if it’s not filled out. However, you can take pictures of the polling place as long as you cannot see a ballot in the background.

