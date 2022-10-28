You don't need an excuse to vote early in Missouri, here's where you can cast your ballot now

Voters also need to bring a state or federal ID if they want to vote. Registered voters without an ID can cast provisional ballots.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — No-fault absentee voting started in Missouri Tuesday. Election officials across the state say some areas are taking advantage of the opportunity more than others.

Until Election Day, you can cast a vote early without giving a reason.

Also new this year, all voters need to bring a state or federal ID for their vote to count. Election officials say an easy way to verify your ID is to make sure it has an expiration date. If not, you can vote provisionally until your ID is verified.

"There are some issues that I'm really concerned about," Mari Dakins said. "Candidates who support my thinking and what I see happen, I want to make sure my voice is counted."

Dakins is happy she has the ability to cast her ballot ahead of Election Day. So is Virginia Conley.

"We need to get out and make sure our voices are heard," Conley said. "If the outcome isn't what I expect it to be, we don't have a leg to stand on in terms of complaining about how things turned out."

St. Louis County officials say so far voter turnout is lower than in 2018.

"Yesterday, when the satellite locations opened up, it was heavy in west and south county, not so much in the other areas," Rick Stream, Republican Director of Elections said.

Like the last election, you can vote at any voting location in the county. There are seven satellite locations open for absentee voting right now. Stream said 30% of St. Louis County voters took advantage of this in 2020.

Stream said his office still needs more Republican poll workers. He guarantees the integrity of this election is not in jeopardy.

"We have an excellent system of physical security with all of our equipment in terms of cyber security," Stream said. "None of our equipment is ever connected to the internet so it can't be hacked. We have a chain of custody for all of our equipment and ballots that's 100 percent."

In St. Charles County, election officials said they are anticipating a higher turnout this year compared to 2018.

North County Recreation Complex

2577 Redman Road

St. Louis, MO 63136

Board of Elections (BOE)

725 Northwest Plaza Drive

St. Ann, MO 63074

UMSL Millennium Student Center

17 Arnold Grobman Drive

Bellerive Acres, MO 63121

St. Louis County Library

Mid County Branch

7821 Maryland Avenue

Clayton, MO 63105

St. Louis County Library

Daniel Boone Branch

300 Clarkson Road

Ellisville, MO 63011

STLCC Meramec

Business Administration Building (Room 105)

11333 Big Bend Road

Kirkwood, MO 63122

St. Johns UCC Mehlville

11333 St. Johns Church Road

Green Park, MO 63123

Buder Library

4401 Hampton Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63109

Julia Davis Library

4415 Natural Bridge Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63115

Schlafly Library

225 N. Euclid Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108

St. Louis City Election Board

300 N. Tucker Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63101

St. Charles County Election Authority

397 Turner Boulevard

St. Peters, MO 63376

Augusta Public Library

198 Jackson Street

Augusta, MO 63332

Lake St. Charles Retirement Community

45 Honey Locust Lane

St. Charles, MO 63303