How will Missouri's next attorney general be decided?

Missouri's current attorney general and state treasurer both won elections for new roles on Tuesday, opening up vacancies in statewide office.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Missouri will soon have a new attorney general and state treasurer as the offices' current occupants depart for new roles.

Eric Schmitt, the current Republican attorney general, won his election to be Missouri's next U.S. Senator, while Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick won his bid for state auditor.

Schmitt will take over the senate seat from Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, who announced in 2021 he would not be seeking another term.

Fitzpatrick, likewise, replaces Auditor Nicole Galloway, the only Democrat in statewide office, who also did not seek reelection.

With the current offices vacant, Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, has the power to appoint someone to serve the remainder of their terms. It's how both Schmitt and Fitzpatrick received their current posts after then-Attorney General Josh Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018, setting off a chain of vacancies in statewide offices.

Both Schmitt and Fitzpatrick will assume their new posts in January.

Parson's office has not made an official announcement regarding appointments.

Prior to his role as treasurer, Fitzpatrick served as a state House member and led the House budget committee.