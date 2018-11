KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Students at Westchester Elementary are hoping to inspire you to vote.

A video posted on YouTube last week with a message "to the adults in their lives." In the video, the fifth-grade students hold up messages of what they dream for.

The text at the begriming says the students can't vote to make their dreams a reality, but the adults can.

Watch the video below. Click here if you can't see the video.

