Who is Eric Greitens?

Greitens is a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri and former Missouri governor.

ST. LOUIS — Eric Greitens is a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri. The primary is August 2. One Republican will go on to face candidates of other parties in the general election in November.

When the former Governor of Missouri resigned his office under investigation in 2018, he avoided testifying under oath about allegations of campaign finance violations and sexual misconduct.

Since then, the disgraced governor and former Democrat has tacked hard to the right, fully embraced Donald Trump, promoted false claims of a stolen election in 2020, and sought to revive his political career.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) has warned primary voters not to back Greitens because his baggage could bury him in a general election matchup and potentially cost the GOP a Senate seat in the fall.

Greitens enjoys staunch support from a base of GOP loyalists who brush off questions about his personal character, including more recent allegations of abuse from his ex-wife that came to light during a custody battle.

Greitens drew national attention and widespread rebuke for a provocative campaign video where he enlisted his supporters to go “RINO hunting,” suggesting political violence against his opponents. He later claimed it was satire. Greitens has refused to appear on a debate stage with his GOP rivals, and his campaign ignored multiple offers to answer the same template of questions for this voter guide.

5 On Your Side candidate survey

The candidate did not participate.

To the extent any single member of Congress can influence the U.S. economy and labor market, what immediate steps would you take to reduce the cost of living burden Missourians face during this period of inflation?

Missouri state law prohibits women and girls from seeking abortion procedures at any time during their pregnancy, regardless of circumstances involving rape, incest, or other unwanted or unplanned pregnancies. Would you support a similar law at the federal level? If not, then which women or girls should be allowed access to safe, legal abortion procedures?

What specific policies or practices would you support from Congress that could directly improve safety and reduce violent crime in Missouri?

What do you perceive as the single greatest threat to American democracy and how would you address it in Congress?

To what extent do fossil fuels contribute to the changing climate? To what extent should Congressional action attempt to alter that trajectory?



Public polling shows most Americans believe the U.S. Supreme Court has become too political. What reforms, if any, should Congress take to reshape or reimagine the makeup or behavior of the court?

Which Constitutional amendment is your favorite and why?

