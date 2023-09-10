Proposed land swap in Florissant would give up park space to build a subdivision

“It definitely has a positive impact on the city, the fire district and the school district,” Mayor Timothy Lowery said.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Florissant City Council on Monday night will vote on a measure that would turn park acreage into a new subdivision. It’s a trade-off that would actually result in more green space for Florissant.

Mayor Timothy Lowery said Florissant is a growing community, attracting young families, and their research shows this is the type of housing they are looking for. It would also allow the city to add to the tax base.

This McBride Homes development involves what is essentially a land swap, which would allow residential development on a rear, undeveloped portion of Koch Park, and in return, the addition of new park land adjacent to Sunset Park. The net result is 108 new single-family homes and 12 additional acres of green space.

The homes would range in size from 1,200 to 2,500 square feet, with homes priced anywhere from $250,000 to $500,000.

“We went through our comprehensive plan a couple years ago, and that’s one thing they continued to mention - we just don’t have that type of step-up home. Most of our homes were built prior to the 1970’s, and this is going to give our families a new option,” said Lowery.

Lowery says the measure has gone through the planning and zoning commission, and a public hearing at the most recent city council meeting.

The measure is up for the second and final reading Monday night.

“We’re certainly going to try to extend the Great Rivers Greenway, the Sunset Trail, all the way through that area on the river, all the way up to Koch Park. That’s important because what that does is adds the ability to really take our four largest areas – Koch Park, Sunset Park, St. Ferdinand Park, right into Old Town where that trail system will go.”