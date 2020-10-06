Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens files paperwork to run for statewide office in 2024

Greitens recently promoted his website on social media, fueling rumors he was gearing up for another run for office

MISSOURI, USA — Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has filed paperwork to run for statewide office, according to a filing with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Greitens' paperwork targets an August, 2024 election date, and he has registered as a Republican.

The 46-year-old was elected Governor of Missouri in 2016, and resigned in May of 2018 amid scandals for an extramarital relationship and campaign finance violations.

Greitens recently promoted his website on social media and has appeared on cable news shows, fueling rumors he was gearing up for another run for office.

In April, Greitens and his wife, Sheena, announced they were ending their marriage.