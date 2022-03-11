Former Missouri state representative, Cora Faith Walker, dies at 37

Walker was serving as an aide to County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

ST. LOUIS — Cora Faith Walker, a former member of the Missouri House of Representatives, died Friday. She was 37.

Walker was the chief policy officer for Dr. Sam Page in the St. Louis County government. Walker was an attorney recognized for her work in health and public policy.

Page said in a statement Friday that she would be greatly missed:

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Cora Faith Walker. Cora walked into my office every day with a hundred ideas and the determination to do them. She was a passionate public servant who advocated for women, newborns, survivors of sexual violence, reproductive rights, seniors, and frontline healthcare workers. She will be greatly missed by her St. Louis County government colleagues and me. We offer our condolences to her husband, Tim, and her parents.

The circumstances of Walker's death were not immediately available.

Walker represented the 74th District from 2017 to 2019. She resigned to take her role in county government.

Walker posted on Twitter Thursday morning, wishing City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones a happy birthday. The post included a video with photographs and videos of Walker and Jones together.

The Missouri Democrats' Twitter account called her a "perfect example of a dedicated public servant."

We are devestated to learn of Cora Faith Walker’s passing. She was a perfect example of a dedicated public servant who deeply cared for the St. Louis community. We’ve lost someone very special and too soon. — Missouri Democrats (@MoDemParty) March 11, 2022

St. Louis County Democrats tweeted their condolences to Walker's family and friends.

St Louis County Democrats send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former state rep Cora Faith Walker.

You will be missed, @CoraFaith4MO — STLMODems (@stlmodems) March 11, 2022

Peter Merideth, a Democrat who represents St. Louis in the Missouri House, wrote on his Facebook "It just hurts so much, and I know so many people feel the same. She was such a beautiful and brilliant human, who fought tirelessly to make the world a better place."

Having a really hard time processing the loss of Cora Faith Walker today. It just hurts so much, and I know so many... Posted by Peter Merideth on Friday, March 11, 2022

Pamela Boyd, a St. Louis alderwoman, also took to Facebook to express her condolences on behalf of the African American Aldermanic Caucus.

To the Family Cora Faith Walker on behalf of the African American Aldermanic Caucus we send our deepest condolences to her family on her lost Posted by Pamela Boyd on Friday, March 11, 2022

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade released a statement about Walker's passing.

“We are all shocked and heartbroken at the sudden loss of an incredible friend and a brilliant advocate for so many," Quade said. "Cora Faith will be remembered as a fighter and a person who dedicated her life to making the world better.”

St. Louis Democratic Rep. Rasheen Aldridge also posted to Facebook about Walker's death, saying in part "Cora Faith Walker words couldn't express how much you mean to this world and me."