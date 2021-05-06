Former St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz dies at 67

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz has died, according to a note from Aldermanic President Lewis Reed.
Reed said that Arnowitz "apparently" had suffered a heart attack.
"Please keep his wife, Philameena, his son Anthony, and his granddaughter Natalie in your hearts and prayers today," Reed wrote.
Before representing the 12th Ward as alderman beginning in 2011, Arnowitz held jobs in the treasurer’s office, license collector’s office, sheriff’s office, Board of Public Service’s office, city marshal’s office, the Department of Personnel and the city comptroller’s office, according to St. Louis Public Radio. The ward includes Carondelet, Princeton Heights and Boulevard Heights. Bill Stephens now represents the ward.
