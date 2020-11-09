Galloway wants state insurance protections for pre-existing conditions if she's governor

State Auditor Nicole Galloway says Missouri must act to protect people with pre-existing conditions with Affordable Care Act in court

CLAYTON, Mo. — Fenton native, and the only Democrat currently holding a statewide office in Missouri, Auditor Nicole Galloway made a campaign stop in St. Louis on Friday.

"We're in the midst of COVID. We're in the midst of a healthcare pandemic. Nobody knows what the implications will be down the road. Now is the time to protect people's health," said Galloway after a socially-distanced discussion with local state representatives, a doctor, Wash U professor, and the Democrat running for attorney general - Rich Finneran - to discuss healthcare.

"It's not an issue I expected to be running on as attorney general but it's one that we have to talk about because of the issue the current attorney general has made of it," said Finneran about the incumbent and appointed attorney general Eric Schmidt in referring to a lawsuit Missouri is part of against the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act also known as 'Obamacare.'

Republicans say it's about defending the Constitution against an illegal mandate.

Democrats say if the suit is successful it could strip away protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

And that is one of several points in Galloway's plan.

She's proposing a state law that would guarantee access to insurance for Missourians regardless of what happens to Obamacare in court.