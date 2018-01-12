President George H.W. Bush passed away late Friday night with family and friends by his side. Sources tell KHOU 11 News former Secretary of State James Baker was among those close friends and family in the room.

According to a Bush family spokesman, the President's final words were "I love you too," to his son former President George W. Bush.

The 43rd President of the United States called his father before he passed and told the elder Bush he had been "a wonderful dad" and that he loved him.

The last few weeks had been difficult for the President. His health had been declining. He received frequent visits from his son Neil and his wife Maria, and Baker and his wife Susan. They were all present during Bush's final moments.

Thursday was a very rough day for the President, but Friday morning he appeared to bounce back. A family spokesman says Bush ate three eggs and appeared to be improving, but then things took a turn for the worse quickly.

He passed away Friday at 10:10pm CT.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday, Dec. 6 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.

A public memorial tribute to President George H.W. Bush is scheduled in Houston for Monday at 7 p.m., Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Saturday.

Photos: Bush family album Bush Family Photos Batch 1 (1) ETATS-UNIS: George Herbert Walker Bush (R) poses with his wife Barbara and his brother Bucky in the 1940's. Born 12 June 1924 in Milton, Massachussetts, George Bush Yale graduated with a degree in Economics in 1948, made a fortune drilling oil before entering politics in 1964. US Congressman from Texas (1966-1970), ambassador to the United nations (1971-1974), Special Envoy to China (1974-1975), Republican National Chairman (1975-1976), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director (1976-1977), vice president of the US (1981-1959) George Bush is eventually elected president of the US 08 November 1988 against Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis. AFP PHOTO/WHITE HOUSE (Photo credit should read AFP/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, : Republican presidential candidate Vice President Georges Bush is shown in this 1964 photo with his wife Barbara, four sons and daughter. (Photo credit should read AFP/AFP/Getty Images) BEIJING, CHINA: George Herbert Walker Bush poses with his wife Barbara in Beijing in 1974. Born 12 June 1924 in Milton, Massachussetts, George Bush Yale graduated with a degree in Economics in 1948, made a fortune drilling oil before entering politics in 1964. US Congressman from Texas (1966-1970), ambassador to the United nations (1971-1974), Special Envoy to China (1974-1975), Republican National Chairman (1975-1976), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director (1976-1977), vice president of the US (1981-1959) George Bush is eventually elected president of the US 08 November 1988 against Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis. AFP PHOTO/WHITE HOUSE (Photo credit should read AFP/Getty Images) 374942 01: (FILE PHOTO) George and Barbara Bush pose with children Neil, George W., Jeb and Marvin Bush in 1956. George W. Bush is currently campaigning for the Republican party for the presidencial election in November 2000. (Photo by Newsmakers) 374942 02: (FILE PHOTO) George W. Bush with his mother, Barbara Bush and his father George Bush posing for a portrait in New Haven, CT April 1947. George W. Bush is currently campaigning for the Republican party for the presidencial election in November 2000. (Photo by Newsmakers) BROOKLINE, : The Bush family,(L-R) Texas Governor and presidential candidate George W., Florida Governor Jeb, former US president George and his wife Barbara watch play during the Foursomes matches 25 September 1999 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts the site of the 33rd Ryder Cup Matches. Europe leads 6-2 at the start of the second day of play.(ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read JOHN MOTTERN/AFP/Getty Images) NEW YORK, United States: US President George W. Bush(C) embraces his mother Barbara Bush (2nd-L) as his father George H. W. Bush(L) and daughters Jenna(2nd-R) and Barbara look on at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York City 02 September, 2004. AFP PHOTO/PAUL J.RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) KENNEBUNKPORT, UNITED STATES: Barbara Bush (R) playfully slaps his son, Texas Governor George W. Bush, during a photo op at the family home with wife Laura (L) and father, former President George Bush 13 June, 1999 in Kennebunkport, Maine. George W. Bush and his wife Laura are visiting with family to celebrate his fathers and mothers birthdays and taking a break from his newly launch campaign for the Presidency of the United States. (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES: Georges Bush and his family react at a TV show 17 August 1988 in New Orleans during the Republican Convention. (Photo credit should read AFP/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, : George Herbert Walker Bush (2nd R) is pictured with the Minister of Justice, Baxter Stewart (L), his wife Barbara Bush, CIA's vice director Vernon Walters (3rd L) and US President Gerald Ford (R) during the swearing-in ceremony 30 January 1976 in Washington. Born 12 June 1924 in Milton, Massachussetts, George Bush Yale graduated with a degree in Economics in 1948, made a fortune drilling oil before entering politics in 1964. US Congressman from Texas (1966-1970), ambassador to the United nations (1971-1974), Special Envoy to China (1974-1975), Republican National Chairman (1975-1976), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director (1976-1977), vice president of the US (1981-1959) George Bush is eventually elected president of the US 08 November 1988 against Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read AFP/AFP/Getty Images) BROOKLINE, : Former US President George Bush(2ndR) and his wife Barbara(2ndL) sit with unidentified wives and girlfriends of US Ryder Cup team members near the 13th hole 24 September 1999 during the first day of the 33rd Ryder Cup tournament between Europe and the US at the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) BROOKLINE, : US team member Hal Sutton(Top R) jokes with Texas Governor and presidential candidate George W. Bush(L) and his mother, former first lady Barbara Bush during the Foursomes matches 25 September 1999 at The Country Club in Brookline, MA the site of the 33rd Ryder Cup Matches. Europe leads 6-2 at the start of the second day of play.(ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read JOHN MOTTERN/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: US First Lady Barbara Bush sits with dogs Millie and Ranger on the steps of the South Portico of the White House, Washington, DC, 28 April 1991, while waiting for US President George Bush to return. (Photo credit should read JENNIFER LAW/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, : US President George W. Bush (R), First Lady Laura Bush (R) and his mother Barbara Bush (L) arrive 04 November 2001 via Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC after spending a weekend at Camp David in Maryland. AFP PHOTO/Shawn THEW (Photo credit should read SHAWN THEW/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: This file photo shows former First Lady Barbara Bush(L) talking to her dog Millie(C) as she and grandaughter Barbara Bush(R), age nine, wait for US President George Bush to return to the White House 13 September 1991, in Washington,DC. The President was undergoing a medical checkup at Bethesda Naval Medical Center. Grandaughter Barbara is the daughter of President George W. Bush. (Photo credit should read JENNIFER LAW/AFP/Getty Images) NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush (R) and his wife Barbara cheer as their daughter-in-law, U.S. First lady Laura Bush, takes the stage on night two of the Republican National Convention August 31, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. A video of U.S. President George W. Bush is projected behind them. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: Former US President George H.W. Bush (L) and his wife Barbara Bush(R) walk into St. John's Episcopal Church with their son US President George W. Bush(2nd-R) and his wife Laura to attend an early Sunday morning prayer service in 07 December 2003 in Washington. The historical church is a block away from the White House and has served various presidents for years. AFP Photo/Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J.RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, : Former first lady Barbara Bush (C) looks at daughter-in-law and first lady Laura Bush as they listen to speakers at the White House Conference on School Libraries, 4 June 2002 in Washington. Carnegie President Vartan Gregorian is at (L). AFP PHOTO/Mike Theiler (Photo credit should read MIKE THEILER/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, : US President George W. Bush holding hands with his wife Laura (R), standS with his parents former US President George Herbert Walker Bush (L) his wife Barbara Bush (2nd L), as they leave St. John's Episcopal Church after Sunday morning services across from the White House 27 January 2002. AFP PHOTO/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: US President George W. Bush (L) is touched by his father, Former President George Bush (C) while his mother Barbara (R) looks on after making remarks to the Nation during the National Day of Prayer and Remembrance Service 14 September, 2001 at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. Four former US Presidents and members of congress attended the prayer service. AFP PHOTO/TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images) KENNEBUNKPORT, UNITED STATES: US President George W. Bush (R) and his mother and former First Lady Barbara Bush (L) walk to their respective limos after attending morning services at St. Anns Episcopal Church 08 July 2001 in Kennebunkport, ME. AFP PHOTO/TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 1: US President George W. Bush (L) shares an umbrella with his mother, Barbara (C), followed by his father, former US president George Bush (R), on the steps of Air Force One 01 June 2001 at Andrews Air Force Base, MD. The Bushes were returning from the funeral of US Congressman Joe Moakley (D-MA) in Massachusetts. (Photo credit should read SHAWN THEW/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON - JANUARY 20: (R to L) U.S. President George W. Bush, his wife Laura, his father former president George H.W. Bush, his mother Barbara Bush and daughter Jenna Bush watch the inaugural parade from the Presidential reviewing stand in front of the White House January 20, 2005 in Washington, DC. Bush was inaugurated for a second term earlier in the day. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: US President George W. Bush (C) and First Lady Laura Bush (L) applaud while former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush give the thumbs-up from inside the presidential viewing stand overlooking Pennsylania Avenue during the Inaugural Parade 20 January 2005 in Washington, DC. In the 55th US presidential inauguration and the first since the September 11, 2001 attacks, Bush solemnly took the oath of office and declared that defeating terrorism required embracing a global mission to foment democracy. AFP PHOTO STAN HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: US President George W. Bush plays with his dogs Barney and Mrs. Beazley on the South Lawn of the White House shortly after delivering remarks on US energy and the future to the Small Business Administration's National Small Business Week Conference 27 April 2005 at the Washington Hilton Hotel. AFP Photo/Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J.RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) ATLANTIC OCEAN - JULY 14: In this handout image provided by the U.S. Navy, former President George H.W. Bush walks past a portrait of himself and wife Barbara aboard the aircraft carrier that bears his name, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) July 14, 2010 in the Atlantic Ocean. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush spent their time onboard watching flight operations, touring the ship and visiting with the crew. The George H.W. Bush is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Kevin J. Steinberg/U.S. Navy via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** George H.W. Bush

Photos: Bush family album

MORE:

Remembering President George H.W. Bush

What to know about Robin Bush, George H.W. Bush's daughter who died young

George and Barbara Bush: A love story for the ages

Trump designates December 5 as National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush

The incredible life of George H.W. Bush

Notable quotes from President George H.W. Bush

© 2018 KHOU