ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Election officials are hoping St. Louis County voters do a little homework ahead of the Nov. 6 election. That's because voters will have a record-breaking ballot.

The long ballot will likely mean more time and longer lines at the polls unless we all work ahead a little bit.

If you want to get started right now, you can find all the voting information you need and a sample ballot on the St. Louis County website.

