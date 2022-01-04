GOP Missouri Rep. Hill resigning for Florida consulting job

In a statement posted on Facebook, Hill said his last day will be Wednesday, the first day of the 2022 legislative session.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — St. Charles County Republican Rep. Justin Hill, known for skipping his own inauguration last year to oppose President Joe Biden's election, on Monday announced he’s resigning from the Missouri House.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Hill said his last day will be Wednesday, the first day of the 2022 legislative session.

Hill said he's leaving to work as a consultant in Florida. He didn't immediately return an Associated Press call to his Capitol office Tuesday.

Hill skipped his own inauguration last year to go to Washington, D.C. to oppose the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden. He has said he didn’t join other supporters of former President Donald Trump in the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

Hill’s departure likely means there will no longer be enough Republican representatives alone to override any of GOP Gov. Mike Parson’s possible vetoes without Democratic support. The threshold is 109 lawmakers, and currently there are 110 Republican House members.

On top of Hill's planned resignation, Republican Rep. Aaron Griesheimer previously told the Missourian that he's also leaving for another job. Without the two of them, there will be 108 Republican House members.