x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Gov. Pritzker to offer 1-year relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

It would spare consumers nearly $1 billion in taxes in the coming year, including relief on groceries, gasoline and property taxes.
Credit: UPI
Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announce $111.4 million has been awarded to transit providers as part of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, during a press conference in East St. Louis, Illinois on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The announcement represents the second round of competitive grants awarded as part of $355 million identified in Rebuild Illinois to invest in transit outside the Chicago area. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois governor's election-year plan includes offering consumers some tax relief from some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will offer inflation relief in his budget proposal scheduled for Wednesday. It would spare consumers nearly $1 billion in taxes in the coming year, including relief on groceries, gasoline and property taxes.

"I'm looking forward to discussing my proposal to provide tax relief for working families in Illinois during my State of the State," Pritzker said in a tweet. "That means freezing taxes on groceries and gas - and doubling our state property tax rebate. 

Deputy Gov. Andy Manar says the Democratic governor's plan would suspend for a year the 1% sales tax on groceries, freeze the motor fuel tax on gasoline at 39 cents per gallon and provide a property tax rebate of up to $300. 

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, a key Republican opponent for Pritzker's post in November, called the plan “election-year gimmicks.”

Pritzker announced his intention to run for reelection in July. The multi-billionaire private equity investor set the record for governor elections by pumping nearly $150 million of his own money into defeating one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. 

The governor's campaign announcement video focused on highlighting his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Illinois Gov. Pritzker announces 2022 re-election bid

Pritzker said he will lay out the plan during his State of the State address, which is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Wednesday. The address will be streamed live on the Illinois government website.

Related Articles

In Other News

Proposed bill would require Missouri AG's office to pay school districts' legal fees if he loses