Gov. Pritzker to offer 1-year relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

It would spare consumers nearly $1 billion in taxes in the coming year, including relief on groceries, gasoline and property taxes.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois governor's election-year plan includes offering consumers some tax relief from some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will offer inflation relief in his budget proposal scheduled for Wednesday. It would spare consumers nearly $1 billion in taxes in the coming year, including relief on groceries, gasoline and property taxes.

"I'm looking forward to discussing my proposal to provide tax relief for working families in Illinois during my State of the State," Pritzker said in a tweet. "That means freezing taxes on groceries and gas - and doubling our state property tax rebate.

Deputy Gov. Andy Manar says the Democratic governor's plan would suspend for a year the 1% sales tax on groceries, freeze the motor fuel tax on gasoline at 39 cents per gallon and provide a property tax rebate of up to $300.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, a key Republican opponent for Pritzker's post in November, called the plan “election-year gimmicks.”

Pritzker announced his intention to run for reelection in July. The multi-billionaire private equity investor set the record for governor elections by pumping nearly $150 million of his own money into defeating one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The governor's campaign announcement video focused on highlighting his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.