ST. LOUIS — Time may be running out to submit your voter registration for the imminent midterm elections, but you still have plenty of help to help aid your electoral worries.

Tuesday, September 25 is National Voter Registration Day, just 42 days before the midterms on Tuesday, November 6. While the number of requests of voters comes at each election deadline, the numbers of those who may be registered to cast a ballot can wind up resulting in lower than expected numbers.

Because of the demand to increase the voter count across the country, a number of registration events will pop-up Tuesday, including seven locations throughout the St. Louis area. Those events are listed below:

University City High School : 9 a.m.; University City High School, Pruitt Library Media Center 7301 Balson Avenue, University City, MO

: 9 a.m.; University City High School, Pruitt Library Media Center 7301 Balson Avenue, University City, MO Lieberman Learning Center : 9:30 a.m.; Lieberman Learning Center 8136 Groby Road, University City, MO

: 9:30 a.m.; Lieberman Learning Center 8136 Groby Road, University City, MO I Vote Because St. Louis : 9:30 a.m.; Harris-Stowe State University - Givens Administration Building - Annex Room 3026 Laclede Avenue St. Louis, MO

: 9:30 a.m.; Harris-Stowe State University - Givens Administration Building - Annex Room 3026 Laclede Avenue St. Louis, MO Be Heard Be Counted : 10 a.m.; St. Louis Community College 5600 Oakland Avenue, Saint Louis, MO

: 10 a.m.; St. Louis Community College 5600 Oakland Avenue, Saint Louis, MO Voter Registration at Saint Louis University : 10 a.m.; Center for Global Citizenship, Saint Louis University 3672 West Pine Mall, St. Louis, MO

: 10 a.m.; Center for Global Citizenship, Saint Louis University 3672 West Pine Mall, St. Louis, MO University City Public Library: 3 p.m.; University City Public Library 6701 Delmar Boulevard, University City, MO

Each of the events listed above requires an RSVP, which can be found here. Additionally, you can search for events outside of the St. Louis area by searching via zip code using the same link.

The deadline to register to vote in Missouri is Wednesday, October 10. The registration form can be turned in online, via mail, or in-person at your local election office. To begin the process to register to vote online, click here for Missouri, and here for Illinois.

© 2018 KSDK