ST. LOUIS — Time may be running out to submit your voter registration for the imminent midterm elections, but you still have plenty of help to help aid your electoral worries.

September 25 was National Voter Registration Day, just 42 days before the midterms on Tuesday, November 6. While the number of requests of voters comes at each election deadline, the numbers of those who may be registered to cast a ballot can wind up resulting in lower than expected numbers.

Because of the demand to increase the voter count across the country, a number of registration events were held, including seven locations throughout the St. Louis area.

The deadline to register to vote in Missouri is Wednesday, October 10. The registration form can be turned in online, via mail, or in-person at your local election office. To begin the process to register to vote online, click here for Missouri, and here for Illinois.

