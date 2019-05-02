ST. LOUIS — A new bill introduced in the Missouri House of Representatives would give death row inmates the option to donate his or her organs upon execution. It is House Bill 630, proposed by House Representative Jim Neely (R), who also happens to be a physician.

"I would think that anyone out there looking for a donor if a person is going to be executed, why wouldn't you consider this?" Neely told 5 On Your Side via Skype.

Missouri Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty is also lobbying for the legislation, which has been introduced in the House and has yet to be assigned to a committee. The legislation passed unanimously last year but never made it to the House floor for a full House vote.

Opponents to the bill include groups like Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, who raise ethical concerns with the contents of the bill. For example, it says that the bill allows medical personnel to participate in the execution process and does not allow physicians to be penalized for their participation. The group also says the bill does not specify what kind of consent is needed from a death row inmate. It wants to be sure that inmates are not being coerced into donating his/her organs.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

5 On Your Side reached out to Mid-America Transplant, who sent us the following statement:

"As we evaluate the merits and ethical implications of HB630, it’s important to note that this type of legislation is acknowledging the shortage of organs available for transplant. About 1,800 people in Missouri and 114,000 nationwide continue to wait for a lifesaving transplant. Everyone can make the decision to provide hope to those waiting by registering their decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at RegisterMe.org or in the Medical ID tab of your iPhone Health App. "The Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), one of our industry associations, has raised several ethical issues concerning the type of legislation proposed by House Bill 630, and OPTN believe these issues still need to be addressed. Since this is new legislation, we at Mid-America Transplant are still reviewing it to understand all the implications."