Illinois congressional candidate Betsy Londrigan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Besty Londrigan is the Democrat candidate running to unseat Republican Rodney Davis, Illinois' 13th Congressional District congressman.
Campaign website: betsydirksenlondrigan.com
Londrigan previously ran against Davis in 2018 and lost by less than a 1% margin.
She was born and raised in Springfield, where she lives with her husband and their three children. She attended Springfield High School and graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Londrigan has worked as a community non-profit leader and as a Corps Member with Teach For America.
Issues mentioned in her campaign platform include addressing gun violence, supporting the agricultural economy and rural Illinois, and combatting systemic racism and supporting police reform, reforming health care and increasing educational equity and affordability.
After her son nearly died from a serious illness in 2009, Londrigan said that the decision to run for congress became personal.
Her plan for health care includes moving toward universal health care coverage by stabilizing and expanding the Affordable Care Act, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, supporting a public option to compete with private insurers, strengthening Medicare, protecting health benefits for people with pre-existing conditions, expanding access to rural hospitals and expanding telehealth services.