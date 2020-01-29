SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois lawmakers are considering Senate Bill 2472, which would prohibit a carnival from “offering, awarding, or giving away any live animal in a game, contest, or tournament involving skill or chance.”

Illinois State Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton of Oak Brook Terrace, a Chicago suburb, introduced the bill this month and the agriculture committee has been assigned to review it.

The bill also states, in lieu of an actual animal, the carnival operator may offer a coupon, certificate of voucher from a pet store.

The bill would also prohibit the sale, barter or giveaway of animals, such as rabbits and baby chicks, whose fur or hair has been dyed.

To read the entire bill, click here.

