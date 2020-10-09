Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis

Rodney Davis, U.S. Representative for Illinois' 13th Congressional District, is bidding to keep his seat in the November general election

Davis, 50, was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and graduated from Millikin University in 1992 with a degree in political science. He was elected to the house of representatives in 2013 and is currently serving his fourth term.

Before he was elected, Davis served as projects director for Congressman John Shimkus for 16 years. As a congressman, Davis now serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and is ranking member of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit.

Davis was one of the congressmen attacked by a gunman in 2017 during practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. Following the shooting, Davis said it has been his mission to promote more civility in politics. He is an active member of the bipartisan Civility Caucus and the Congressional Study Group on American Democracy and Civics.

He is once again facing Democrat Betsy Londrigan, who previously challenged Davis in 2018 and lost by a less than 1% margin.