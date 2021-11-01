x
Illinois House Speaker Madigan 'suspends' campaign for retention amid bribery scheme investigation

The 78-year-old Chicago Democrat has not been charged with a crime and has denied wrongdoing
Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 23, 2020 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. Attorney's office announced Friday July 17, 2020. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan on Monday said he was "suspending" his campaign for a 19th term in the leadership post.

Madigan, the longest-serving leader of a legislative body in U.S. history, issued a statement that began, "This is not a withdrawal."

But it urged House Democrats to "work to find someone, other than me, to get 60 votes for speaker."

Madigan has led the House almost continuously since 1983. He has been dogged recently by a Justice Department investigation into a bribery scheme involving utility ComEd. 

The 78-year-old Chicago Democrat has not been charged with a crime and has denied wrongdoing. But in a caucus vote Sunday, his support fell short of the 60 votes needed for his retention. 

The campaign is for a House leader for the 102nd General Assembly, which will be inaugurated on Wednesday. 

