SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The bill that would have banned people from pumping their own gas in Illinois has been tabled.

The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Camille Lilly, filed the motion Tuesday, killing the bill for now.

The bill would have created the "Gas Station Attendant Act," requiring gas station employees to pump drivers' gas for them.

House Bill 4571 had its first reading on Feb. 5 and was referred to the House Rules Committee. Lilly filed a motion on Feb. 14 to table the bill. Tuesday, representatives voted to approve the motion.

Soon after Lilly introduced the legislation, she posted on Twitter that the bill "seeks to create options for self-service, service by gas station attendant and jobs." Her post had almost 300 replies.

5 On Your Side reached out to Lilly's office, but her office has not yet commented. She represents Oak Park, Illinois, a Chicago suburb.

