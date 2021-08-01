Illinois congresswoman apologizes for saying 'Hitler was right on one thing'

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller emailed a statement saying she regrets referencing “one of the most evil dictators in history”

WASHINGTON — A freshman congresswoman who represents part of the greater St. Louis area in Illinois has apologized for quoting Adolph Hitler in a speech outside the U.S. Capitol earlier this week.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller emailed a statement saying she regrets referencing “one of the most evil dictators in history.”

Miller spoke Tuesday during an event by conservative group “Moms for America” – a day before violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

“This is the battle,” she said according to video posted by WCIA-TV. “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ’Whoever has the youth has the future.'"

The comment is often attributed to Hitler, who organized youth groups to introduce children to Nazi ideologies.

Miller said she her speech was about “the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences.”

“I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth. This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children’s hearts and minds,” she said, in part in a statement Friday.

Rep. Miller went on to say she is pro-Israel and an ally of the Jewish community. She added that she’s been in contact with Jewish leaders across the country since making the comment. She said she’s “grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness.”

Prior to her apology, several politicians spoke out against Miller’s comment.

Illinois Republicans including U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger and state GOP Chairman Tim Schneider condemned what she said.

“That language is wrong and disgusting. We urge Congresswoman Miller to apologize," Schneider said in a statement.

U.S. senator for Illinois Tammy Duckworth called for Miller’s resignation.

“I cannot condemn in harsher terms Mary Miller’s despicable comments in the run-up to yesterday’s coup attempt, and I call on her to resign immediately so that someone who better understands the sacrifices our brave service members made during World War II can more effectively represent our state,” Sen. Duckworth said in a statement.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat who is Jewish, called the remarks “unfathomable."

“Let me be clear: Hitler got nothing right,” he told reporters Wednesday. “This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics.”

The head of the World Jewish Congress, an international organization, blasted Miller's comment as “simply outrageous.”

"One might expect this from white supremacists or neo-Nazis, but hearing the words ‘Hitler was right' from the mouth of a member of the United States Congress is beyond acceptable behavior by any standards,” Ronald Lauder, the group's president said in a statement.

Miller, elected to public office for the first time, runs a farm with her husband, Republican state Rep. Chris Miller. Her district in the St. Louis area covers part of Bond and Madison counties, along with all of Clay, Clinton, Fayette, Marion and Washington counties.

