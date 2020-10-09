US Senate candidate Danny Malouf

Danny Malouf is the Libertarian Party nominee running to unseat Illinois Senator Dick Durbin in the November general election

Woodstock lives in Woodstock, Illinois. He graduated from Illinois State University with a B.S. in accounting and works at a global manufacturing company that has its U.S. headquarters in Elgin, Illinois.

As part of his campaign platform, Malouf wants to bring troops home and cut taxpayer-funded foreign aid, end the war on drugs, abolish the Federal Reserve, slash federal spending, protect the Second Amendment and foster free-market solutions for unaffordable healthcare and education.