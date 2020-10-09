US Senate candidate David Black

David Black is the Green Party nominee running to unseat Illinois Senator Dick Durbin in the November general election

According to his biography on his campaign website, Black is a retired attorney and has an undergraduate degree in political science from Oakland University in Michigan and a master's degree and a doctorate in political science from the University of Michigan.

After retiring, Black started a volunteer pro bono practice that helps people expunge and seal their criminal records so that they can find good jobs. He has also volunteered twice in Tijuana, Mexico, helping asylum seekers.

Black promotes green politics such as environmentalism, social justice and anti-war measures.

His platform includes universal healthcare, $20 minimum wage, free lifelong education and student debt relief, affordable housing and secure retirement.

He faces incumbent Durbin, Republican candidate Mark Curran, Libertarian Candidate Danny Malouf and Willie Wilson of the Willie Wilson Party.