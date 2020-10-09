US Senate candidate Willie Wilson

Willie Wilson is a candidate running to unseat Illinois Senator Dick Durbin in the November general election

ST. LOUIS — Businessman Willie Wilson, 72, is running to unseat Illinois Senator Dick Durbin in the November general election.

Willie Wilson started his own political party called the Willie Wilson Party.

He was born in Gilbert Louisiana in 1948 and moved to Chicago in 1965, where he lives with his wife.

Wilson's biography on the website for his foundation, the Dr. Willie Wilson Foundation, describes him as a "philanthropist, entrepreneur, and recording artist." According to the bio, Wilson grew up in poverty and went on to become a successful businessman, owning several successful McDonald's franchises.

In 1987, he founded the Willie Wilson Productions television production company and produced "Singsation!", a gospel show he regularly hosts that airs on television every Sunday. In 1997, he founded Omer Medical Supplies, Inc. He has also released several gospel albums.

He faces incumbent Durbin, Republican candidate Mark Curran, Green Party candidate David Black and Libertarian candidate Danny Malouf.