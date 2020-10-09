Illinois senator Dick Durbin

Dick Durbin is a Democratic U.S. Senator from Illinois bidding to keep his seat in the November general election

Durbin has held the seat since he was first elected in 1996. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983 until he assumed the office of senator in 1997.

Durbin also serves as the Democratic Whip, is the Illinois' senior senator and is the convener of Illinois' bipartisan congressional delegation.

He sits on the Senate Judiciary, Appropriations, Agriculture, and Rules committees and is the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Immigration and the Appropriations Committee's Defense Subcommittee.

According to his campaign platform, Durbin is prioritizing affordable health care, job creation and economic growth for Illinois, criminal justice reform, gun reform, and fighting for fair immigration policy.

Durbin lives in Springfield, Illinois, and has a wife, three children and six grandchildren.