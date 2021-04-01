Illinois senator to resign, join Gov. Pritzker’s administration

CHICAGO — Illinois Senator Andy Manar will join Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration to serve as senior advisor.
Pritzker made the announcement in a news release Monday afternoon.
“Andy has been one of the most thoughtful and successful lawmakers of his generation, and he will be a trusted advisor,” the governor said. “In his career, Andy has done so much to improve the lives of working families. He led the effort to reform the state’s antiquated education funding formula, made insulin cheaper for the millions who depend upon it, led efforts to reform election laws, and oversaw the appropriations committee during truly challenging times. Any one of those accomplishments would be hailed as a career capstone, and Andy has too many to name. I value his insights and look forward to him joining my administration as we overcome this pandemic and rebuild Illinois together.”
Manar represents Illinois’ 48th District, which includes parts of Macoupin County.
He'll begin his new role on Jan. 19, shortly after he steps down from the Illinois Senate. Manar will work closely with the governor on his agenda and key priorities. He will advise the governor on a range of issues, including downstate economic revitalization, appropriations and COVID-19 recovery efforts.
“Illinois faces so many challenges, and I look forward to taking on these challenges from the executive branch,” Manar said. “Governor Pritzker has shown tremendous leadership in the most grave crisis this state has experienced in our lifetime, and I’m honored to share what I’ve learned to advance his agenda to rebuild our state and stand up for working families.”