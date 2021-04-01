Illinois senator to resign, join Gov. Pritzker’s administration

“Andy has been one of the most thoughtful and successful lawmakers of his generation, and he will be a trusted advisor,” the governor said. “In his career, Andy has done so much to improve the lives of working families. He led the effort to reform the state’s antiquated education funding formula, made insulin cheaper for the millions who depend upon it, led efforts to reform election laws, and oversaw the appropriations committee during truly challenging times. Any one of those accomplishments would be hailed as a career capstone, and Andy has too many to name. I value his insights and look forward to him joining my administration as we overcome this pandemic and rebuild Illinois together.”