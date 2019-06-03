ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed will likely hold the job for another four years after winning Tuesday night's Democratic primary.

Reed, who has held the position since 2007, topped challengers Megan Green and Jamilah Nasheed by just a few percentage points. Reed got 12,416 votes(35.63 percent) while Nasheed got 11,012(31.60 percent) and Green got 10,868(31.19 percent).

Reed will run against a Green Party candidate and no Republican challenger in the general election. He is heavily favored to retain the job.

Reed campaigned on the Ceasefire Project, a crime-fighting plan that utilizes more than just police. After declaring victory on Tuesday, he said he plans to push forward with that plan.

“Our plan is to set a meeting with [Public Safety DirectorJimmy Edwards]," Reed said. "Neighbors all across the city are asking for it, they want it. They've gone out, they've done the research and they've taken a look at it and they'd like to see it in their neighborhoods.”

