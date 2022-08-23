Independent candidate John Wood drops out of U.S. Senate race in Missouri

Wood said after former Governor Eric Greitens was defeated in the primary, "it has become evident there is not a realistic path to victory for me as an independent."

ST. LOUIS — John Wood, a Republican running as an independent for the U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, announced he was dropping out of the race in November.

In a statement, Wood said after former Governor Eric Greitens was defeated in the primary, "it has become evident there is not a realistic path to victory for me as an independent candidate."

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt defeated Eric Greitens and a crowded field to win the Republican nomination. He will face the Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine.

On the day after the primary, the Associated Press reported that Wood was "in it to win it." Wood was outspoken about the race just weeks ago.

“He’s very divisive and extreme and playing to the extreme parts of the Republican Party,” Wood said of Schmitt on Aug. 3. "I think there is still room for a mainstream candidate who is going to appeal to a large segment of Missouri voters.”

In his statement Tuesday, Wood struck a different tone by just saying he has "significant differences of opinion with both the Republican and Democratic nominees."

Wood served as U.S. attorney in Missouri from 2007 to 2009 and before that held key roles in President George W. Bush's administration. He was most recently a senior investigative counsel for the Jan. 6 committee.

Backed by a political action committee led by retired Republican Sen. John Danforth, Wood accused Schmitt of extremism, noting his court challenge to the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Schmitt, 47, is a former state senator from suburban St. Louis who was elected state treasurer in 2016. He was appointed attorney general after Josh Hawley vacated the seat following his election to the U.S. Senate in 2019. Schmitt won another term as attorney general in 2020. He was among many who entered the Senate race soon after two-term incumbent Republican Roy Blunt announced last year that he would retire.

Full statement from John Wood explaining why he ended his independent Senate bid:



"There is not a realistic path to victory for me as an independent candidate." pic.twitter.com/HlSlHdoxC7 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 23, 2022

Missouri was considered a swing state as recently as a decade ago. Now, it’s solidly Republican, making Schmitt the odds-on favorite.

Wood's full statement is as follows:

"I made the decision to run for the United States Senate when Eric Greitens was the favorite for the Republican nomination. That would have been unacceptable, embarrassing, and dangerous for my party, my state, and my Country. I believed Missouri voters deserved a truly principled, conservative choice this November and so did more than 22,000 Missourians who helped secure my position on the ballot.

"Circumstances have changed. While I think I could have beaten Eric Greitens, Missouri no longer faces the risk of Greitens as our next U.S. Senator. While I have significant differences of opinion with both the Republican and Democratic nominees, it has become evident there is not a realistic path to victory for me as an independent candidate.

"Today, I am announcing that I am withdrawing my candidacy for the United States Senate.

"Many Missourians, as well as Americans across the country, have expressed their support for the noble causes of uniting our Country, defending democracy and protecting our Constitution.

"While my candidacy is ending, my commitment to these causes endures. I will continue to work in other ways to promote these causes, which are dear to my heart.

"I have been inspired in this campaign to follow the example set by great and courageous leaders such as Ronald Reagan, Jack Danforth, and Liz Cheney. I hope others who seek elected office will endeavor to set aside the extremist rhetoric that is dividing our Nation and begin the critical work of restoring public trust in our democratic institutions.

"I am extremely appreciative of everyone who has supported my campaign, especially family, friends, campaign staff, volunteers, contributors, and other supporters, including all those who helped secure my position on the ballot. I am grateful for your belief in my campaign and for your commitment to healing our country.

"While my campaign for the US Senate is ending, my fight for our democracy is not. I will continue to stand up for our democratic republic and oppose those who prioritize party and self-interest over the needs of our country however I can."