'It's time to help' | Local notaries team up with St. Louis businesses to help voters cast their ballot

ST. LOUIS — We are exactly one month away from the Presidential election and if you're voting by mail in Missouri, you may need a notary to help you to make your vote count.

Taking action, that's what Martin Casas, owner of Apotheosis Comics is doing.

Casas along with other business owners in the city are using their stores to have local notaries set up shop.

"The idea was to have enough locations across the city so people can safely vote. The community has done so much to keep our doors open during the pandemic and a lot of us are thinking it's time to help them," Casas says.

He adds with less foot traffic coming in, they can create a safe space for notaries to do this.

Notaries just like Beth Sturgeon. She decided to sign up to be one this year.

So how will it work?

Sturgeon says when you come to one of the stores, bring a mask, a pen and your ID.

"They should bring their ballot inside the envelope that they need to return to the election commission and don't sign it yet," she says.

From there, they'll write your name down in a journal and you'll sign that.

"Then they will stamp your ballot envelope and they'll make sure everything you need to be checked is checked," Sturgeon explains. She also says its relatively fast.

Casas says this is a way to not only support your country but also local businesses.

"I'm not going to lie, it certainly is a good benefit that we're bringing in customers who haven't been in the store before," he adds.

Casas reminds us, that in a flash, the election will be here. So if you can, be proactive.

Casas says, "The only superpower you really have is the power to vote and change the power that controls the direction that your country is moving."

To get a full list of who is a part of this, click here.

There will also be a space at 3408 Ohio. There is a glass door with a mail slot.

The notarizing there will be contact-free. The notary sits behind the glass door, the voter sits outside, and they pass materials through the mail slot.

If anyone is interested in lending their location or is a notary, use the website to sign up.