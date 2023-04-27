Leaders in outer counties want St. Louis, St. Louis County prosecutors' offices consolidated

"While this is outside our jurisdiction, it is a regional issue that affects us all," the statement said.

ST. LOUIS — Leaders in Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles counties joined a call from St. Louis County mayors to consolidate the St. Louis and St. Louis County prosecutors' offices.

The call comes as St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner faces an effort to remove her from office by the Missouri attorney general.

In a joint statement, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker and Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon urged the consolidation of Gardner's office with that of St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

"While this is outside our jurisdiction, it is a regional issue that affects us all," the statement said. "We will always do whatever we can to help other elected officials in the region, just as we hope they would help us if we needed it."

The statement from the county leaders echoes a similar statement from Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs, Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin, Manchester Mayor Mike Clement and Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt earlier this month.

In their letter, the mayors proposed a six-point plan to tackle the St. Louis region's crime issues. The plan asks Missouri legislators to:

Combine the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office and St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s office into one regional office. Make it a life sentence without parole for illegally selling fentanyl that results in someone's death and a mandatory sentence of 25 years for possessing more than a pound of the illegal substance. Increase the penalties for those in possession of a firearm and illegal controlled substances. Implement mandatory cash bonds for charges on second (or more) offenses after a prior conviction to keep repeat offenders off the streets. Enhance the car theft penalty to a Class C felony and modify the existing language to include unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Require officials to assess points - the family court system uses a point system - based on all crimes allegedly committed by juveniles. They also ask that the legislature require juveniles either be detained for 24 hours or picked up by their parents or legal guardians.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey wants the embattled St. Louis circuit attorney removed from office. Bailey is claiming she's not doing her job.

Baily has said nearly 12,000 criminal cases have been dismissed due to what he calls Gardner’s failures. More than 9,000 cases were thrown out as they were about to go to trial, forcing judges to dismiss over 2,000 cases due to what Bailey cites as Gardner's failure to provide defendants with evidence and speedy trials. He also claimed a toxic environment is running attorneys away from her office.

The full statement from St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker and Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon is as follows:

"We join St. Louis County mayors in their support for consolidating the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office and the St. Louis County Prosecutor into a regional prosecutor's office. We echo St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell when they said that crime is a regional problem, and we need to work together for regional solutions.

"We feel this is a very good regional solution. It is important that it preserves local control and allows the voters to choose their prosecutor. While this is outside our jurisdiction, it is a regional issue that affects us all. We will always do whatever we can to help other elected officials in the region, just as we hope they would help us if we needed it.