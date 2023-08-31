Jennings mayor addresses recent controversy in exclusive interview

Gary Johnson is breaking his silence in an exclusive interview with 5 On Your Side.

JENNINGS, Mo. — No regrets.

The mayor of Jennings is defending his actions after resignations, a lawsuit, and an attempt to cancel a council meeting. Gary Johnson is breaking his silence in an exclusive interview with 5 On Your Side.

Johnson said he is on a mission to move his city forward, despite members of his own council publicly at odds over his leadership. He said he's currently in office because the people elected him back in May to bring change to the city.

He said he believes the change he's creating is meeting resistance from some of the very people he has to work with.

"The way they do things and have previously done things, they're not open to accept[ing] new things. When I was a councilman, I boarded up houses, cut grass, used my pickup truck to pick up debris, had ward cleanups, [and] recycling events. My first challenge to the council was to engage in your community,” Johnson said.

Johnson initially served as a councilman for four years before running for mayor.

"People are walking out their doors and they're seeing the change … I'm personal and I put my heart and passion in[to] this job,” Johnson said.



Images of Johnson that showed him trying to block an emergency city council meeting raised eyebrows.

"As the chief executive officer of this building … I have the authority to open and close the building,” he said.



City council members met anyway on Aug. 18. They tried to overturn resignations and terminations the mayor recommended. The city is currently suing the council members involved to declare the meeting invalid.



"[As] the mayor, I confirm or accept agendas so that agenda had not been sent to me to confirm or reject … and we had people in the meeting executing things in the meeting that no longer worked here,” he said.



Afterward, five council members signed a letter and announced their plans to take a vote of 'no confidence' towards Johnson, claiming that Johnson created a "hostile work environment."



"Have staffed resigned under your leadership? “ 5 On Your Side asked.

“We have had staff resign and we only had two city staff resign,” he said while acknowledging an additional person under contract for a construction job resigned.

"Have there been terminations?” 5 On Your Side asked.

“There were terminations earlier this month that were voted on by the council,” Johnson said.

"Did you have any influence on any of these terminations or resignations?” 5 On Your Side asked.

“I most definitely did,” he said, adding that the city council approved his recommendations because he is not allowed to vote.



He said he's trying to create a better city hall.

"Residents should feel comfortable walking into this building with a question and leaving with an answer and that's what has changed here," Johnson added.



The vote of 'no confidence' never happened because, at the next scheduled council meeting, five leaders didn't show up.



"Have you heard from any of those five council members since the meeting?” 5 On Your Side asked.

“I have not,” Johnson said.

“Have you reached out?” 5 On Your Side asked.

“I've reached out,” he said.

5 On Your Side reached out to the five council members who signed the 'no confidence' letter. Two of them responded.

Nadia Quinn said in an email:

“On behalf of myself and the other five council members, we have personal lives and business to tend to. Council person is a very part time position – with very small pay – that we do because we are dedicated to our community. With that said, I’m working, at the moment, to attempt to save this great city from absolute litigation. Mayor Gary Johnson is taking direction from previously impeached Mayor Yolonda Fountain-Henderson. I’ve spoken to him, despite what he admits, and at this point – Mayor Johnson is unwilling to admit to any mistakes. Therefore, he is unwilling to make any attempt to correct the unethical/illegal votes that took place during closed session in the special meeting from Aug. 9. That is what the special meeting from Aug. 18 was for, to reverse the votes from Aug. 9. Mayor Johnson himself admitted that the votes needed to be re-done. Now he is not admitting to that & stating there was never anything wrong. The council believes otherwise and will do what is necessary to protect the City of Jennings from his abuse of power,”

“I cannot speak on this at this time the investigation is still going on,” Allan Stichnote said in an email.