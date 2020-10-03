ST. LOUIS — The presidential campaign trail wove through St. Louis Monday night.

Jill Biden hosted an event Monday night for her husband Joe Biden. The event took place the night before voters head to the polls for Missouri’s Presidential Preferential Primary.

Biden held a Get Out the Vote meet and greet with St. Louisans at Boundary at The Cheshire on Clayton Avenue. She talked with supporters about Joe, how they met and the 43 years they’ve spent together.

“Over the years, I’ve been continually inspired by his resilience and his optimism and his unshakeable hope in our future. I’ve seen the power of his kind leadership,” Jill Biden said.

The former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate was in Michigan Monday night campaign with Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Cory Booker – both former candidate who recently endorsed him.

Joe Biden made a stop in St. Louis Saturday to rally voters on Kiener Plaza. Earlier Monday, Bernie Sanders also made a campaign stop in St. Louis with an event at Stifel Theatre.

READ MORE:

Your guide to Missouri's Presidential Primary

Biden makes his case to crowd in Kiener Plaza

How Sen. Bernie Sanders' says the U.S. should be responding to coronavirus