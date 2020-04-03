ST. LOUIS — Presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit St. Louis Saturday, according to his campaign website.

The "community event" will be held at 11 a.m., but the location and other details have not been announced.

Biden is scheduled to make a stop in Kansas City later that day. He will be at the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Doors for that event open at 4:15 p.m.

Biden visited the St. Louis area in 2018 for a "Get Out the Vote" rally. He was in East St. Louis to campaign for Illinois Democrats.

The former vice president visited St. Louis in 2016 to campaign for Jason Kander, who was running against Roy Blunt for U.S. Senate.

This is a developing story and 5 On Your Side will continue to provide updates.

