Missouri, Illinois lawmakers react as Biden declared winner of presidency

ST. LOUIS — The Associated Press called the U.S. presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden Saturday morning.
Democrat Joe Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.
Former presidents, celebrities and other notable names have shared their reactions to the news.
Lawmakers across Missouri and Illinois also released statements and shared their reactions on social media.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley
U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin
“President-elect Joe Biden is a public servant in the best sense of the term. He has taken the strength and wisdom he learned from his family, and his own experiences with loss and hardship, and he has used those lessons to give millions of Americans reasons to hope and ways to heal.
And by his side is an outstanding Vice President-elect in my colleague, Kamala Harris. Her historic election shows girls, women, and people of color across this country that your future is limitless. I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to tackle this coronavirus pandemic head-on, get our economy back on track, and move our country forward.
The last four years did not break America, but revealed what was already broken. Now we must come together to heal some of the terrible wounds of our past, and together, create a better, more just, more prosperous America – not just for ourselves, but for our children and grandchildren.”
Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth
“This election was a testament to the strength and integrity of our nation’s democratic process, and now is the moment for true leaders in the Republican Party to condemn any and all efforts to undermine confidence in the legitimacy of these results. More than 140 million people—including servicemembers stationed overseas whose votes are still being counted in many states—made their voices heard during this historic election.
“Donald Trump’s meritless, contradictory statements and legal filings will not succeed and they will not change the facts: when all the ballots are counted, Joe Biden will have won more votes than any Presidential candidate in history, he won by a historic margin and he won states long believed to be Republican strongholds that Donald Trump would easily win.
“The American people have spoken and, on January 20th, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. With new leadership in the White House, we will roll up our sleeves not just for the people dancing in the streets today, but for all Americans—including our friends and neighbors who believed Donald Trump would make their lives better. Now is the time to bring our nation together, reach out to those we’ve disagreed with and work together to solve our nation’s problems, get us out of this pandemic and rebuild an economy that works for everyone. Let’s get to work.”
