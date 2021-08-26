Sen. Josh Hawley calls on President Biden to resign, other senators react to Kabul attack

Senators in Missouri and Illinois responded to the attack at Kabul's airport that left 12 U.S. troops dead Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is calling for President Joe Biden to resign after an attack that left 12 U.S. troops and 60 Afghans dead Thursday.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday. U.S. officials said 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among those who died. They said another 12 service members were wounded and warned the toll could grow. More than 140 Afghans were wounded, an Afghan official said.

In a statement, Hawley, a Republican, called the attack "the product of Joe Biden’s catastrophic failure of leadership."

His statement went on to say "It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign.”

A U.S. official said the complex attack was believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State group. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz and condemned the attack.

Sen. Roy Blunt called the attack a result of a "poor plan poorly executed" and called on the president to "use every resource it has available to get Americans and our allies to safety."

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)

“Our nation is forever indebted to the brave Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice today. And we remember as well the innocent Afghanis who needlessly perished. Joe Biden has now overseen the deadliest day for US troops in Afghanistan in over a decade, and the crisis grows worse by the hour. We must reject the falsehood peddled by a feckless president that this was the only option for withdrawal. This is the product of Joe Biden’s catastrophic failure of leadership. It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign.”

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO)

"Today, the United States tragically lost a number of U.S. service members in the attacks outside of the Kabul airport. I am praying for their families, for those who were injured, and for the safety of all of our troops, allies, and Afghan partners who are in harm’s way.

"What we are seeing is the result of a poor plan poorly executed. The Biden administration must use every resource it has available to get Americans and our allies to safety."

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL)

"Today's heinous attacks in Kabul targeted American citizens, service members, diplomats, and vulnerable Afghans trying to flee for their safety. My heart is with families and loved ones of the service members and other innocent people who have been injured or killed in these acts of terror.

"Once the airport and surrounding areas are secure, we must continue to evacuate Americans and others from Afghanistan. Any delay from the timetable will open us up to more dangers.

"I salute the men and women in uniform and our brave diplomats on the ground who are executing this humanitarian mission. They are risking their lives in the face of extremely dangerous conditions. It is time to bring our people home and end American involvement in Afghanistan's conflicts once and for all."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

"I’m monitoring the explosions in Kabul. My thoughts are with US personnel and Afghans wounded and the families of those killed in the line of duty, as well as the thousands of brave American troops continuing to faithfully execute this critical mission.

"These terrorist attacks underscore the urgency of our mission to safely get every American and Afghan ally who wants to leave out of the country."