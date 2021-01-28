Hawley says he never tried to overturn election as protests against him continue

"I never said that the goal was to overturn the election. That was never the point and that was never possible," Hawley said on KMOX Thursday

ST. LOUIS — While more groups join the call for Missouri Senator Josh Hawley (R) to resign because of his association to the breaching of the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6, Hawley is speaking out.

Hawley spoke to a St. Louis media station for the first time since the breach, talking on air with NewsRadio 1120 KMOX Wednesday afternoon.

"I never said that the goal was to overturn the election. That was never the point and that was never possible. And I'm just not gonna be silenced, Mark," Hawley said. "It is a lie that I was trying to overturn an election or that Ted Cruz was trying to overturn the election. It is a lie that I incited violence..."

Five On Your Side has reached out to Hawley's office time and again, so he can answer some of your questions and ours. We're still waiting to hear back.