Missouri circuit court judge says Parson can refuse to expand Medicaid, appeal is expected

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem on Wednesday ruled that Parson acted lawfully when he refused to implement the program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri judge on Wednesday ruled that Gov. Mike Parson acted lawfully when he refused to enact Medicaid expansion.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem on Wednesday ruled that Parson acted lawfully when he refused to implement the program.

Voters last year amended the state Constitution to expand access to the health insurance program to hundreds of thousands more low-income adults.

But Parson said he can’t expand Medicaid because the Legislature refused to pay for it.

Beetem said the amendment unconstitutionally sought to force lawmakers to set aside money for the expansion.

Two single mothers and another low-income woman sued in response to try to force Missouri to provide the coverage.

Chuck Hatfield and Lowell Pearson, who represented the plaintiffs in this case, said they will immediately appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals for the Western District of Missouri.

I think it’s the first time a court said we were “absolutely right” but we lose. Statement from legal team below. pic.twitter.com/ZLjUDtx1B5 — Chuck Hatfield (@chuckhatfield) June 23, 2021

Numerous groups have weighed in following the decision in the Circuit Court.

Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc., issued the following statement after the ruling on Medicaid expansion handed down today by Cole County Circuit Court:

“Expanding Medicaid drives economic growth and job creation, creates a more equitable community, and improves the health of Missouri’s workforce. For these reasons, the St. Louis business community has been a longtime supporter of Medicaid expansion.

“The Missouri State Motto says that the welfare of the people shall be the supreme law. As such, the Court’s ruling today should not be the final word. The people have spoken, and we believe their voice should be heard at the appellate court level so that expansion of Medicaid can move forward and so that we can send a signal that Missouri is open to business and investment.”

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network provided the following statement:

“Today, the Cole County circuit court ruled against the plaintiffs in the lawsuit that would force the state to implement expanded eligibility for Medicaid. Cancer patients cannot wait for further legal battles to access the lifesaving coverage that Medicaid expansion provides. This year alone, 37,390 will hear the words “you have cancer” and 12,960 Missourians will pass away from cancer. None of them should suffer a day without the Medicaid healthcare coverage that a majority of Missourians voted into the Missouri Constitution.

“ACS CAN will continue to advocate on behalf of cancer patients to ensure that they are able to access the coverage guaranteed to them by our state’s constitution.”