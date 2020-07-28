Kanye West submits signatures to appear on general election ballot in Missouri

According to 5 On Your Side’s partners at St. Louis Public Radio, Jason Rosenbaum confirmed he spoke to Missouri’s Secretary of State and Kanye West will need 10,000 signatures verified before he’s on Missouri’s 2020 presidential ballot.

On July 19, West held his first event in South Carolina since declaring himself a presidential candidate. The Associated Press reported West delivered a lengthy monologue, which ranged from discussing abortion to religion to international trade and licensing deals. He missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states.